Kushaiguda SI attached to police headquarters for negligence in duties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued an order attaching Kushaiguda Sub-inspector D. Nagaraju to the police headquarters for negligence in duties.

Following a video clip of a woman – Nagabrunda from ECIL – going viral leveling allegations against the police, senior police officials inquired into the incident and submitted a report.

A few days ago, a case was booked against Nagabrunda on charges of abusing her neighbours. Counter cases were booked against both parties and summons were issued to Nagabrunda. Furious over it, she resorted to create a ruckus at the police station premises shooting the video.