Wanaparthy: Disciplinary action against Pangal SI for assaulting civilian

SI Kalyan Kumar allegedly attacked and abused Ranjith Kumar, who was drunk and hit his vehicle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:59 AM

Wanaparthy: A Sub-Inspector in Pangal is under scanner for his high-handed behaviour against a civilian at Nagarkurnool town.

An inquiry has been ordered against SI Kalyan Kumar, attached to the District Headquarters, after videos of him assaulting the civilian went viral recently.

According to SP Ravula Giridhar, complaints were lodged against Kalyan Kumar for abusing and assaulting civilian Ranjith Kumar.

As per a preliminary inquiry, Ranjith Kumar was drunk and hit the SI’s vehicle, following which the official attacked him on July 28, the SP said.

As the SI acted against CCA rules, an inquiry was ordered against him.

Based on the inquiry report, departmental action would be taken against the SI, the SP said.