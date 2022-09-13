Kyathanpalli municipality is now renamed as Ramakrishnapur

Mancherial: In a historical move, Kyathanpalli municipality has been renamed as Ramakrishnapur civic body. A Bill to this effect was approved by Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Government Whip Balka Suman, expressing happiness over the approval, said that Ramakrishnapur was once a bustling town with coal miners and their families residing in it. The coal belt town was a venue to state politics of leaders belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited. But, it lost its sheen over a period of time.

“However, the renaming would help the town to gain its glory. The objective of the bill is to give a rebirth to the historical town. As per wish of the locals, the name of Kyathanpalli civic body was altered as Ramakrishnapur municipality. It will enable the town to get an identity. People of this town will no longer need to migrate to other parts,” Suman remarked.

The government whip asserted that a slew of developmental activities were being taken up to beautify the town and to improve basic amenities. He cited beautification of junctions, creation of library, widening of a road from Ramalayam to Mancherial junction, fly over bridge across a railway line, electrical lights, integrated vegetable market, dumping yard and other facilities would help the town protect its existence.

Suman thanked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal and Urban Administration minister K Taraka Rama Rao for tabling the bill before the Assembly and realizing the long-cherished dream of the people of Ramakrishnapur.

Meanwhile, members of community organisations, trade unions and activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) celebrated the decision to rename the municipality. They busted crackers and distributed sweets among themselves to mark the occasion in various streets. They performed Ksheerabhishekam to a life-size flex poster of the Chief Minister as a token of gratitude.

Municipal chairperson Jangam Kala, Vice-chairman Sagar Reddy, TRS party leaders Sammaiah, Azeej, Ramidi Kumar, Yakub Ali, municipal councilors and many others were present.

