‘Lack of social diversity in appointment of High Court judges’

Out of 604 High Court judges appointed across India since 2018, only 146 judges belong to weaker sections including OBCs, SCs, STs and minorities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Indicating lack of social diversity in appointment of High Court judges, union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday revealed that of total 604 High Court judges appointed across the country since 2018, only 146 judges belong to weaker sections including OBCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Around 458 judges belong to the general category, indicating a striking absence of diversity in the judiciary.

Responding to a question posed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the union Minister said only 18 judges come from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, a mere 9 belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, and 72 judges hail from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. Further, 34 judges represent the minorities, with no information available on the social background of 13 appointed judges.

Arjun Ram Meghwal explained that the recommendees for elevation to High Court judges have been providing information on their social background as per the revised Annexure implemented in 2018. This revised format, prepared in consultation with the Supreme Court, includes details on the social background of the candidates among other essential information

While the Constitution of India’s Articles 124, 217, and 224 do not provide for reservation based on caste or class, the union Law Minister stated that the Central government has been actively urging Chief Justices of High Courts to give due consideration to suitable candidates from SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, and women during the recommendation of Judges. He pointed out that the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court and High Courts is carried out based on recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, as outlined in the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment.

No Plans for Centralised Counselling for Medical Courses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya clarified that there was no proposal for centralised counselling for undergraduate or postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24. He stated that no changes were made to the existing scheme of allocation of seats to various quotas.

Replying to a question raised by BRS MPs Kavitha Malothu and G Ranjith Reddy, the union Minister said the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has been conducting the counselling for seats of undergraduate (UG/MBBS) and postgraduate (PG) medical courses as per the scheme devised by the Supreme Court. Accordingly, counselling for UG covers 15 per cent all India quota seats; 100 per cent seats of Central Institutes/ Universities, Deemed Universities, and also all the Institutes of National Importance (INI).

Counselling for PG courses covers 50 per cent seats of all India quota seats, and 100 per cent seats of Central Institutes/Universities and Deemed Universities. Counselling for the State quota seats in UG and PG medical courses is conducted by the respective State governments.