Lacrosse, Moondancer please in trials

By | Raciing Correspondent | Published: 11:20 pm 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: Lacrosse, Moondancer and Horus pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m: Dillon (Ajit Singh) 47.5, moved easy. Epsom (Ajit Singh) & Mt Davidson (RB) 47, former finished 1L in front. Dream Station (RB) & Charcoal (RB) 44, former moved well.

800m: Limoncello (Santosh Raj) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Viking Sun (K Mukesh) 57, 600/43, note. 3y-(Planetaire/La Cienega) (K Mukesh) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Turf Monarch (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Mauser (Afroz Khan) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Warrior Supreme (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Sorrento (RB) 1-0, 600/44, coming up. Gusty Look (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Echoes Of Heaven (RB) 1-1.5, 600/46, moved easy. Aerial Combat (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46.5, moved freely. Top Diamond (Rohit Kumar) & Thrill Of Power (Koushik) 1-2, 600/46, former shaped well. Greek Soul (RB) & Aibak (RB) 58, 600/44, pair handy and level. Guiding Force (N Rawal) & Golden Lady (RB) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level. General Atlantic (RB) & Magic Look (RB) 1-2, 600/46, pair well in hand.

1000m: Horse O’ War (Trainer) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, unextended. Artistryy (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, well in hand. Watch My Stride (Koushik) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well. 3y-(Abbeyside/Kinky Boots) (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, coming up. Moondancer (Trainer) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form. Lacrosse (RB) & Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former impressed. Southern Lady (SS Tanwar) & Sublime (Gopal Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. 3y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Choice House) (Afroz Khan) & 3y-(Tenth Star/Sogno River) (Uday Kiran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, pair worked well. 3y-(Lord Admiral/Rising Rainbow) (RB) & Different (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, former in good shape. 3y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (Ajit Singh) & 3y-Mandala Bay (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair fit and well.

1200m: Agni (AA Vikrant) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/56, 600/43, in fine trim. 3y-New Look (RB) & 3y-Greek’s Ace (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, former coming up.

1400m: 4y-(Gusto/Blumarine) (Deepak Singh) 1-49 (1400/400) 1-16, not extended. Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) & Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, a notable pair.

