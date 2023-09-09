Lakshmi bags twin titles at ITF World Tennis Tour tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Sat - 9 September 23



Hyderabad: Lakshmi Siri Dandu bagged singles and doubles titles at the J30 Bengaluru ITF World Tennis Tour tournament in Bengluru on Saturday.

Lakshmi, the trainee of the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, defeated Amodini Naik 7-5, 6-2 in the singles final for the title. Earlier in semifinals, she defeated Saumya Ronda 0-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Later, she joined hands with Durganshi Kumar to defeat the pair of GD Meghana and Shaivi Gaurav Dalal 6-1, 7-5 in the summit clash.

