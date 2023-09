Telangana: Sri Nithya impresses in swimming trials

Sri Nithya topped in the women’s 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events

10:40 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Sri Nithya Sagi

Hyderabad: Sri Nithya impressed winning in three events of the Telangana Swimming Association’s selection trials at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad on Saturday.

She topped in the women’s 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke events.

The selected teams from the event will represent the State in the 37th National Games scheduled to be held in Goa from October 25.

Results:

50 metres Freestyle: Men: 1. Sai Nihar (26:09s), 2. K Thanmay Rithavick, 3. Bhuvas; Women: 1.Sai Nitya (29:72s), 2. Rajsri Laasya, 3. Gagana Sri Rayidi;

50 metres Backstroke: Men: 1. Suhas Pretiam (27:59s), 2. Bhuvas, 3. G. Vishnu Vardhan; Women: 1. Sri Nithya (33:15s), 2. Gagana Sri Rayidi, 3. H Varshini;

50 metres Breast Stroke: Men: 1. Jordan (32:31s), 2. Dhanush, 3. Manish; Women: 1. Rithvika (37:43s), 2. Srijani, 3. Gagana Sri;

50 metres Butterfly: Men: 1. Suhas Pretiam (26:61s), 2. Bhuvas, 3. PD Tanush; Women: 1. Rajsri Laasya (32:15s), 2. Sri Nithya, 3. A Mokshitha;

800 metres Freestyle: Men: 1.Sakit Chatarjee (09:54:14s); Women: 1. Vritti Agarwal (09:20:14s);

100 metres Freestyle: Men: 1. D Varshith (57:38s), 2.Saikat Chatterjee, 3. Thanmay; Women: 1. Rajsri Laasya (01:06:76s), 2.Hema Varshini;

100 metres Backstroke: Men: 1.Suhas Pritam (01:06:06s), 2. Bhuvas; Women: 1. Sri Nithya (01:14:75s), 2. Hema Varshini, 3. Srijani;

100 metres Breaststroke: Men: 1. Jardan (01:11:91s), 2. Sri Nihar, 3. PD Tanush; Women: 1. Rithvika (01:26:75s), 2. Srijani;

100 metres Butterfly: Men: 1.Vishwas Reddy (01:02:39s), 2. D. Varshith, 3. G Vishnu Vardhan; 200 metres Backstroke: Men: 1.Sai Nihar (02:21:19s), 2.M Sushas Preetham, 3. Bhuvash; Women: 1. Sri Nithya (02:39:87s), 2.Hema Varshini, 3. Srijani.

