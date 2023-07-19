Lakshmi Manchu’s NGO, Teach for change, Takes Initiative in adopting schools across Telangana

As the Managing Trustee of Teach for Change, Lakshmi Manchu plays a crucial role in overseeing all the day-to-day activities related to the programs and the organization works closely with the selected schools, offering training and support to teachers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:18 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Actor Lakshmi Manchu, currently busy with the post-production phase of her upcoming film ‘AgniNakshatram’, which also features her father Mohan Babu, has announced the adoption of several schools in Hyderabad through her NGO, Teach for Change.

This initiative aims to provide quality education and support to underprivileged students and a total of 167 schools have been adopted, with 15 schools in Hyderabad, 25 in Rangareddy, 81 in Yadadri, 16 in Srikakulam, and 30 in Gadwal. The tentative count of students benefiting from this adoption stands at 16,497.

Lakshmi Manchu added, “We have smart classrooms established in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Yadadri, Srikakulam, and Gadwal districts. We are actively considering other districts to implement smart classroom initiatives and make a difference in the lives of more students.”