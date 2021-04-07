Land under cultivation in Telangana shoots to 90 lakh acre in six years

All the lakes were now brimming with water and this became possible due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rajat Kumar said

Hyderabad: The land under cultivation in Telangana State has gone up to 90 lakh acre in 2020-21 financial year against the 24 lakh acre in 2014-15 fiscal even as efforts were on to fill Mallanna Sagar project under construction with Godavari water by June.

Interacting with media persons here on Wednesday, Irrigation Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar said various irrigation projects, which are under construction, would be completed at the earliest.

The restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies helped in filling them to capacity and priority was accorded to fill lakes with water instead of reservoirs. All the lakes were now brimming with water and this became possible due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

As per latest instructions, an irrigation department deputy engineer can take up works up to Rs.5 lakh, he said, adding that the training to engineers and other staff in gates and canals maintenance would be conducted till April 10.

Stating that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the largest social security scheme, would be linked to irrigation works, he said maintenance works at a cost of Rs.400 crore would be taken up under the scheme.

For regular maintenance, the department has a comprehensive budget this time and plans have been chalked out to prepare a maintenance manual.

From June 1, an inventory containing the status of assets and other details would be made and the scope for finance and operation protocols to be followed every year before starting the irrigation season would also be made.

Rajat Kumar said minor, medium and major irrigation departments are now under one umbrella. He said a booklet would be released on irrigation by June 1.

Stating that Srisailam project capacity had reduced, he said the project was not a source of irrigation and is used only in unavoidable circumstances. There will be no impact on irrigation even if the Srisailam project reaches dead storage level.

“We are completing the construction of Palamuru project up to one TMC and works pertaining to two TMC would also be carried out,” he said.

Rajat Kumar said Dindi project would get water from Vattem. Referring to Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, he said strong evidence against the project would be submitted to the Central government explaining the objections of Telangana.

