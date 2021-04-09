Last date for applying to TSW and TTWR Sainik Schools extended

Interested SC, ST, BC, BC-C, minority and other eligible students can apply for the academic year 2021-2022, online till April 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare (TSW) Sainik School, Rukmapur and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential (TTWR) Sainik School, Ashok Nagar, have extended the online application date for admissions into 6th class (CBSE) and Intermediate first year (MPC).

Interested SC, ST, BC, BC-C, minority and other eligible students can apply for the academic year 2021-2022, online till April 14, by paying an application fee of Rs. 100.

For more information and application, log on to www.tswreis.in or tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.

Interested candidates may also dial 9121174434/180042545678, toll-free.

