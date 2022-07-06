Last date for payment of Inter Supplementary exam fee extended by TS BIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Wednesday extended the last date for payment of fee for Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations up to Saturday (July 8). Following requests from students, parents and colleges, the board has extended the exam fee payment date.

Principals of junior colleges are permitted to remit the exam fee amount using the internet banking facility and payment gateway available on the TS BIE’s website or online transfer to TS BIE’s account on or before July 8.