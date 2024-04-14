Telangana welfare degree colleges’ entrance test

Students who completed intermediate can apply for first-year admissions in degree colleges. Admissions will be on the basis of the entrance test scheduled for April 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 10:43 PM

Hyderabad: The last date to register for the entrance test held for admissions into Telangana welfare degree colleges is April 15.

To apply visit the website https://tsrdccet. cgg.gov.in. Also, the last date to apply for intermediate admissions in the BC welfare residential junior colleges is April 15.

Admissions are through an entrance test, which will be held on April 28. To apply visit https:// mjpabcwreis.cgg.gov.in/.