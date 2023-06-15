Last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day

Check out these last-minute gift options that you can give your dad which he will love

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Father’s Day is arriving soon and if you forgot this day (FYI, it’s Sunday, June 18), then it’s too late to get your superhero something special.

Just kidding, if you are looking for a last-minute gift option and can’t find anything, don’t worry, we’ve got you! Check out these last-minute gift options that you can give your dad which he will love.

Father’s Day card

Well, not all gifts have to be something that can be used; you can give your superhero this card which will show him what he means to you! This hilarious butterfly card will surely bring a smile on his face with the butterfly fluttering out on its own once opened.

https://www.oyehappy.com/collections/on-fathers-day/products/fathers-day-butterfly-card?gad=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw7aqkBhDPARIsAKGa0oK3wUWa1dCyQ2r6RpXSQD_suni47Oy0HNbgwq2sJHRRn8t16uDrkJAaArxfEALw_wcB

Massage cushion

If your dad keeps whining about his back, he will surely appreciate this massage cushion which will give his body pains a relief while he is at home or the office.

https://www.amazon.in/beatXP-Cushion-Shiatsu-Vibration-Massager/dp/B0C33YXKT3/ref=sr_1_6?crid=34GIZFUOV4PCL&keywords=massage+cushion&qid=1686828163&sprefix=massage+cushio%2Caps%2C269&sr=8-6

Mini bar

Well, who wouldn’t like a luxurious mini bar which he can carry around wherever and whenever necessary? This handcrafted premium portable bar set is the perfect gift for your father! This comes along with 4 glasses, a peg measurer, a wine opener, an ice tong, a bar spoon, a hip flask, and a cocktail shaker.

https://www.amazon.in/Abrazo-Leather-Portable-Cocktail-Shaker/dp/B07Q8V479J/ref=sr_1_7?crid=8VX8O51K2AO3&keywords=mini+bar&qid=1686828300&sprefix=mini+bar%2Caps%2C319&sr=8-7

A personalised whiskey barrel

What’s better than storing his favourite whiskey in his own personalised oak barrel? Although a mini cask, dad will be able to accelerate the ageing process due to the barrel’s strategic proportions.

https://www.amazon.in/Personalized-Whiskey-Barrel-Engraved-Custom/dp/B01N9XDI8K

