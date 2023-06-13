Minimalism meets luxury at these container homes in Hyderabad

Many property owners in Hyderabad are opting for container homes in their farms.

Hyderabad: We have seen huge containers that are used for shipments, but ever wondered what it would feel like to stay in one? Well, property owners in Hyderabad are opting for container homes in their farms so that customers can get a taste of what it’s like to stay in them.

These structures made of steel, offer a creative and sustainable solution to modern living. The Fargo at Kondamadugu and Little Utopia at Chilkur Road, Moinabad, are two such places that have created a space where minimalism meets luxury by offering container homestays.

“Container rooms are made of steel structures that are usually shipping containers or built from scratch like a container. These rooms are no different than the normal ones — there’s a bed, sofa, AC and a washroom,” says Sai Teja, owner of Little Utopia. One of the most unique things about these container rooms is their flexibility and portability, he adds.

These units can be easily transported and installed. “The main reason we put up container rooms at our farm is that they are robust, have a contemporary aesthetic, can be set up quickly, and, most importantly, can be moved,” says Kaushik Ragala, founder of The Fargo.

Containers need adequate insulation and ventilation to ensure comfortable living. “Container rooms require regular maintenance to keep it in top condition and ensure long life — such as regular painting and cleaning,” adds Teja.

Insulation is important to regulate temperature and minimise heat transfer. Proper insulation helps prevent condensation, reduces energy consumption and enhances the overall livability of container rooms. “Container rooms can be used anywhere, regardless of the climate, if installed properly. As containers are made of metal, proper insulation is a must to make it heat and soundproof. We typically use three inches of glass wool as insulation,” says Kaushik, while talking about climate control for these container rooms.

Such containers offer inherent modularity, making them easily expandable and adaptable to changing needs. By strategically combining multiple containers, architects can create larger living spaces or multi-storey structures. “One can get a 20 ft x 10 ft container for Rs 5-6 lakh in the market. We built our container rooms in-house,” Kaushik adds.

A standard container room of 20 ft x 10 ft can comfortably accommodate around two-three people.

