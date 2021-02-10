Laurus Labs wins Golden Peacock Award

Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, the Golden Peacock Award is regarded as a global recognition for corporate excellence.

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs has won the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2020. Instituted in 1991 by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, the Golden Peacock Award is regarded as a global recognition for corporate excellence.

Speaking about the recognition, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, founder & CEO, Laurus Labs said, “This award is a testament to our consistent efforts to adhere to the highest standards in corporate governance and organisational practices in the pharmaceutical sector. It is a great honour to be one amongst other distinguished companies that have received this award this year.”

The chairman of this year’s award jury was Justice M N Venkatachaliah, former chief justice of India and former chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

Unlike previous years, there was no physical ceremony for the award function this year. Laurus Labs, along with other winners, was felicitated during an online ceremony that was attended by several business leaders and participants from across the globe.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .