Law & order deteriorating, CM busy collecting commissions, says BJP MLA

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the BJP MLA alleged that the Chief Minister was more busy in collecting commissions rather than concentrating on administration of the State.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 June 2024, 07:37 PM

Hyderabad: The law and order situation in Telangana had deteriorated since the Congress government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took over in December last, said BJP MLA Harish Babu.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Harish Babu alleged that crimes had steadily increased in the State that the Congress had been in power. “Rape, murder, violence and theft have increased drastically under the Congress rule. There is complete lawlessness in the State. This government has totally failed in maintaining law and order in the State,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, the BJP MLA alleged that the Chief Minister was more busy in collecting commissions rather than concentrating on administration of the State.

“Home portfolio is with the CM, still he is not taking steps to improve the law and order situation in the State. He has totally failed in his duty,”he said.

He demanded the government to provide an exgratia of Rs. 20 lakh to the parents of the six-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and killed at a rice mill at Katnapalli in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district recently.