Lawrence & Mayo brings haute eyewear in cool collections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Lawrence & Mayo Boutique is all set to redefine luxury through an exclusively curated Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collections. The event includes some of the world’s leading eyewear brands such as Bvlgari, Burberry, Prada, Tiffany, D&G, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Oliver Peoples, Coach, Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, and EA/Versace.

The in-store luxury showcase will bring the season’s collections by some of the best brands under one roof. The three-day showcase, to be held from December 16 to 18, caters to multiple audience segments with collections for men, women and their little munchkins.

On all the three days, customers can avail special offers in store on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, from 10.30 am to 9 pm. Also, there is an exclusive preview and first bookings for latest collections of Chanel and Tory Burch.

What: Unveiling of Fall/Winter 2022 eyewear collections

Where: Lawrence & Mayo Boutique, Anushka Plaza, Road No 12, Banjara Hills

When: December 16 to 18

Time: 10.30 am to 9 pm