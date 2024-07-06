Laxman urges Telugu States’ CMs to resolve bifurcation issues amicably

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:25 PM

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman has urged Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States to resolve the pending issues between the two States amicably.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Laxman said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should resolve all the pending issues with regard to bifurcation of the State at the earliest and in a positive atmosphere. “I hope that the meeting between the two CMs will help in resolving several issues that have been pending since the last 10 years. It’s high time that both the States resolve the issues between the two so that both can march forward on the path of development,” he said.

Stating that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was committed towards the development of the two Telugu States, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was for the development of all the States in the country and that the two Telugu States would be provided all the support from the Centre.

The BJP MP said he had written a letter to Chandrababu Naidu to protect the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). He also urged the AP Chief Minister to order a comprehensive probe into the corruption and irregularities in the Tirumala Devasthanam.