Congress assurances only to grab votes, says Laxman

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Laxman said the Congress had made false promises during the assembly polls to come to power and now was again making false promises to get votes for the Lok Sabha polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 05:33 PM

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of deceiving people of Telangana by making false promises, BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman alleged that the Chief Minister’s assurance to fulfil poll promises by August 15 was a stunt to garner votes of the people in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Laxman said the Congress had made false promises during the assembly polls to come to power and now was again making false promises to get votes for the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Three naxalites killed in encounter on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

Stating that the Congress was postponing the implementation of six guarantees in the name of Model Code of Conduct, he said if the party was sincere about fulfilling the promises it would have done it before the MCC came into force. “There was enough time for the government to implement all the promises, but it wantedly delayed it so that MCC could come into force. There is no guarantee that the promises will be implemented by August,”he alleged.

Accusing Congress of cheating farmers, Laxman said the State government had not fulfilled a single promise made to farmers. “Congress promised to waive farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh, provide Rs.15,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme, Rs.500 bonus per quintal of paddy and Rs.12,000 per month to farm labourers. None of the promises have been fulfilled so far,”he said.