LB Nagar junction will be named after Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary, says KTR after inaugurating RHS flyover

LB Nagar junction would be named after Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary and the newly opened LB Nagar RHS flyover would be named after Goddess Mal Maisamma, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:05 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the LB Nagar RHS (right-hand side) flyover. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Saturday inaugurated the LB Nagar RHS (right-hand side) flyover and said the LB Nagar junction would be named after Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary and the newly opened flyover would be named after Goddess Mal Maisamma.

Speaking after inaugurating the RHS flyover built with Rs 32 crore here, Rama Rao said the 760 metre long flyover built under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) would reduce the hardships faced by the commuters here. “Earlier it used to take around 20 minutes to cross LB Nagar junction but now the traffic here is flowing seamlessly because of the flyovers built here,” he said.

Under the SRDP, 35 projects were completed to ease the traffic congestion in the city and 12 more were under progress, the Minister said.

To strengthen public transportation in the city, the Metro Rail from Nagole would be extended till LB Nagar. Also, he said, the Metro line from LB Nagar would be extended to Hayathnagar, and to the airport in the next term.

Speaking about the series of developmental works taken up in LB Nagar constituency, he said by coming monsoon, Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up with Rs 985 crore would be completed.

The Minister said 12 SRDP projects with a cost of Rs 658 crore have been taken up in the LB Nagar constituency alone. “The LB Nagar RHS flyover is the ninth SRDP project that has been inaugurated in the constituency and the remaining three will be made available by September this year,” he said.

Rama Rao also announced that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences in LB Nagar would be made available to people in the next one and a half years.

LB Nagar RHS flyover:

Cost : Rs. 32 crores

Length: 760 metres

Width : 12 metres

Carriageway details : 3 lanes unidirectional

Benefits of the Project:

* Signal-free for through traffic from Hayath Nagar towards Dilsukhnagar.

* Increase in travel speeds upto 40 kmph.

*Substantial savings in terms of travel time and vehicle operating cost.

* Enhanced safety and level of service for the road users.

