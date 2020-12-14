Left parties seek boycott of Ambani, Adani products

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Karimnagar: The Left parties staged a dharna at the District Collectorate seeking boycott of Ambani and Adani products till the Union government repeals the new farm laws and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. Activists of left parties including CPI, CPM, CPI (ML), Forward Block, and People’s organisations staged demonstration holding placards, and raised slogans against the Union government. The party leaders slammed the Centre for not responding to the farmers’ agitation though the latter were continuing their protest for repeal of the farm laws for the past 18 days. It shows the anti-farmers’ approach of the Central government, they said.