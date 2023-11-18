Legends League Cricket: Urbanrisers Hyderabad all set for debut season

Urbanrisers Hyderabad will be led by Mr IPL and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Urbanrisers Hyderabad team co-owners, teammembers and actor Venkatesh Daggubati unveiling the jersey, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Urbanrisers Hyderabad, the debutants of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), are all set to kick off their campaign in style when they take the field for their first match on November 21.

The city-based franchise is making their debut this season and the team’s jersey was unveiled in Hyderabad on Saturday. The team will be led by Mr IPL and former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina. The team has the noted cricketers like Martin Guptill, Dwayne Smith, Peter Trego, Chama Kapugedera and Stuart Binny. The team also included Pragyan Ojha, T Suman and Sudeep Tyagi to add the local flavour.

Noted Telugu film actor Venkatesh Daggubati unveiled the jersey and wished the team luck for their campaign. Meanwhile, co-owners Manoj Namburu and JC Pavan Reddy said that Urbanisers, with 21 players, have the biggest pool in the league. “We have 10 international and 11 Indian players in the team. Our main aim to buy the team is to provide the Telugu people with our own team. We also included talented players from Hyderabad so that we feel that it belongs to everyone from the Telugu speaking States,” said Pavan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Chopra, the former Indian cricketer who will be the coach of the Urbanrisers, said that the team sports a strong look. “We have a very good bunch of players and I hope we will win the trophy.”

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha said that the league is a great opportunity for the retired players to stay in touch with the game. “It provides a great opportunity for us to keep playing the game and it also ensures financial security. It is like a second life or second innings for the retired players,” the spinner added.