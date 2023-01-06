Lend aesthetic appeal to living room furniture

No matter how big/small your house is, a perfect arrangement will work well to make it look functional and beautiful

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

If you have large space, arrange furniture in such a way that conversation areas are created in the middle of the room.

By Zainab Khan

New Delhi: Living room is that part of the house that receives visitors and guests. So this is where you would like to create a welcoming environment.

When you’re faced with an empty room, filling it in a way that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing can seem like an overwhelming task. Like a blank page or canvas, an empty room can be either an opportunity or a challenge.

No matter how big/small your house is, a perfect arrangement will work well to make it look functional and beautiful.

Don’t push furniture against walls

When arranging your living room furniture, room size will determine how far you can pull your furniture away from the walls, but even in a small space, you’ll want to give pieces a little breathing room by allowing a few inches between the backs of furniture pieces and the walls.

The thumb rule here is to use only those living room furniture pieces that will not require much space, and make sure they do not cover up each other’s visibility.

Avoid making room cramped

While too small furniture in a large room will make the room seem cold and uninviting, too large furniture will make it appear cramped.

If you have a larger space, feel free to arrange furniture in such a way that conversation areas are created in the middle of the room. Allow at least 30 inches between furniture pieces so that guests can easily move around them.

Use loveseat or chaise

Sofas and chairs should face each other alongside a smaller loveseat or a welcoming chaise. Keep in mind that your guests should be able to make conversation comfortably and not be too far apart or too close together. Roughly 6-8 feet for seating pieces facing each other is a good option.

Nesting tables to create space

In smaller spaces, consider nesting tables or furniture that folds up to create extra space while not in use. The size and placement of certain pieces will help achieve a uniform layout.

Avoid clustering all of the large furniture pieces together and be sure to vary the shapes, sizes, and textures of furniture in the room to keep it balanced.

Position of TV

TV should be positioned facing your seating so you can comfortably watch it from your couch or chair. Place it in an area that is not affected by sunlight or glare from natural or other lighting, and out of high traffic areas.

Focal point

Identify the room’s focal point – sofa, chair, window, fireplace, television, etc., and orient the furniture around it as much as possible. If you have a large window, place a large window seat in front of it. If you have a large painting or photograph, hang it on the wall over the sofa.