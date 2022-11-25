Panasonic launches I-Class Modular Kitchen range

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Panasonic Life Solutions India has just launched its exclusive I-Class Modular Kitchen range. This new range will be a one-stop shop for homeowners looking to customise their kitchens using a combination of Japanese technology and Indian production, as well as customisable aesthetics for users seeking affordable luxury options. The new range will be available in 23 cities across India via 25 retail stores.

This new I-Class Kitchen range is a great combination of best-in-class material sourced across India and the latest technology from Japan. It boasts of an array of highly customisable features, including 100% smart storage to provide maximum space utility for Indian households.

The countertops are reinforced by a crosspiece which offers solid durability and resilience. The entire cabinet, which is made of plywood, comes with smart and functional features such as SS matt and rubber strips that provide soft down technology and unique storage shifting technologies and elevates the entire kitchen experience.

The I-Class range enables customers to customise options of cabinet doors in hundreds of colours and patterns in varied materials and finishes. Panasonic Life Solutions India also promises a 10-year replacement guarantee on the new range, with 50 days of delivery and installations.