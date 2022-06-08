Lend more loans to MSMEs: Karimnagar Collector tells bankers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Karimnagar Collector RV Karnan addressing the gathering while particiapting in customers outreach programme held in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan wanted bankers to encourage small traders by lending more loans to Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district. Collector was the chief guest at a customer outreach programme organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav held at Revenue Gardens here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Karnan appreciated the bankers for providing loans to cooperative groups in a big way in the banking outreach programme.

The Collector said that first ever in the country, the Telangana government was implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme in the State for comprehensive growth of Dalits. Under this scheme, Rs 10 lakh is being deposited in the bank accounts of Dalit families. So far, Rs 2,000 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 17,774 beneficiaries in Huzurabad constituency by implementing the scheme in the segment on a pilot basis, the Collector said and thanked bankers for extending their support for the scheme.

Bankers were also lending loans under Prime Minister Svanidhi, Mudra, PMJJY and other schemes, he said and asked bankers to provide banking services to every customer. The Collector distributed Rs 114.24 crore worth of loans to 1,017 groups. Of these, while State Bank of India provided Rs 10.43 crore loans to 40 cooperative groups, KDCC Bank provided Rs 7.63 crore to 178 groups, Rs 25.35 crore to 183 groups by union Bank of India. Other banks also provided loans to groups.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Industrial Center General Manager Naveen Kumar, MEPMA PD Ravinder, DRDO Srilatha, District Lead Bank Manager Anjaneyulu and officials of various banks participated in the programme.