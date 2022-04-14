Leopard scares villagers in Nizamabad

Published: Updated On - 12:05 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the villagers of Mokkanpally village in Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district as they are frequently seeing leopard roaming freely in the populated areas.

For the last four days, the villagers are reeling under panic and are not stepping out of their home because of leopard scare. Most villagers are also scared to attend to their regular works in their agriculture fields.

A leopard was spotted on the hillock near Kasturba Girls Educational Institution leaving students in a worried state. Villagers said the forest department officials were not responding even after alerting them about leopard roaming freely in the village vicinity.

