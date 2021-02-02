Leopard spotted in Kanigiri hillocks of Kothagudem, farmers cautioned

According to the forest officials, the leopard movements were captured by a camera trap in Kanigiri hillocks on the outskirts of Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal on Jan 28.

Khammam: A leopard has been spotted in the forests of Chandrugonda range of Kothagudem and Tallada range of Khammam district.

According to the forest officials, the leopard movements were captured by a camera trap in Kanigiri hillocks on the outskirts of Bendalapadu village in Chandrugonda mandal on Jan 28. Tallada forest ranger Aravind and Chandrugonda ranger Ch Srinivas Rao have cautioned the public and the farmers whose agriculture fields were located near the forest area not to venture into the forests alone.

Similarly, devotees visiting Veerabhadra Temple near Kanigiri hillocks should be careful while visiting the temple, they added. The forest officials warned the public not to cause any harm to the animal.

