Let your spirit soar with paramotoring at Kondapochamma Sagar

Wingmasters co, India’s first internationally licensed paramotoring company, offers a unique experience to denizens

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Want to be in the middle of clouds, wing your way to the infinite blue stretch and feel the crazy wind? Here is your chance to do that. Now, you can enjoy paramotoring at Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir in Markook Mandal of Siddipet district and enjoy the bird’s eye view of its rich landscape. All thanks to Wingmasters co, India’s first internationally licensed paramotoring company.

Abhay Singh Rathore and Vedika Singh Rathore, certified paramotor pilots, started Wingmasters almost four years back in Jaipur to let people explore the beauty of the places far from the crowd and far above the ground. The duo then debuted in Hyderabad in November last year. Though it was amid the first wave of the pandemic, they say the response from denizens was beyond belief.

While for Vedika it was a vexation from her nine-to-five job that made her become a paramotor pilot, for Abhay it was a long-cherished dream. “It’s always fun to fly and look down upon the world where we stay,” shares Vedika, pointing out that evenings are the best time to fly. Through his company, Abhay also trains others in powered paragliding.

For the four-member crew at Wingmasters, safety is the utmost priority. “We have four powered paragliders on which one can comfortably fly up to 6,000ft. The equipment we use is of the highest quality. We make sure that our customer’s paramotoring experience isn’t just fun but also completely safe,” she adds.

Paramotoring is a parachute with an engine-based trike or a motorised version of paragliding. It is said to have begun as a method employed by Air Forces at the time of wars. Wingmasters have different packages that vary in terms of the time spent paramotoring. It starts from five minutes and can be extended to 25 minutes. And this great experience comes at prices starting at Rs 2,500. “To fly, we don’t have a minimum weight limit while the maximum is 100 kg. It could be more depending on the wind speed and direction,” Vedika concludes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .