LIC agents to launch nation-wide stir against Centre from Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to become the epicentre for another movement against the BJP-led Central government, indicating the increasing opposition to the latter’s policies.

The national level meeting of various unions and associations of LIC officers, employees and agents scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on October 29, will announce an action plan for a nation-wide movement.

About 12 lakh officers, employees and agents of LIC will discuss and finalise their action plan for a nation-wide stir. They will also put forward their demands to the union government against the Centre’s move to privatise LIC as well as unilateral decisions against the LIC officers, employees, and agents.

Participating in a preparatory meeting to discuss arrangements for the national level meeting, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the TRS (BRS) Karmika (workers) wing will extend complete support to the LIC staff and agents in their fight against the Centre’s policies.

Vinod Kumar declared that the TRS (BRS) will expose the BJP government’s attempts to privatise the public sector companies in a bid to hand over them to the corporate firms.