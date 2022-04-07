License of 19 private hospitals cancelled in Mancherial

Published Date - 08:23 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Mancherial: Licenses of 19 private hospitals in Mancherial, Luxettipet, Naspur and Chennur towns were cancelled for flouting norms. They were found to have violated rules during inspections conducted by authorities of the medical and health, revenue and police departments simultaneously in the three towns on Thursday.

Led by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu, five teams comprising of the officials of the three departments carried out the surprise inspections in the hospitals and diagnosis centres and found that nursing homes were being operated without valid license and flouting norms.

The hospitals included Healthcare Lab, Laxmi Ganapathi Hospitals, Sri Sai Saketh Hospitals, Sri Sai Saketh Children Hospital, Akshara Dental Hospital, Doctors Lab, Sri Sai Clinical Lab of Luxettipet town, Sri Diagnostics and Sri Krupa Dental Hospital of Naspur, Scope Diagnostic, Maa Diagnostic, and Parameshwara Diagnostic Centre of Chennur, Shiva Balaji Dental Hospital, Venkateshwara Dental Hospital, Reach Physiotherapy Centre, Siri Dental and Eye Care, Care Diagnostic, Sri Sai Maruthi Eye Hospital and New Venkateshwara Eye Hospital in Mancherial town.

