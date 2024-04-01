Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney takes over a MCEME Commandant

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, VSM took over as the Commandant of Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad and 75th Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME on Monday, April 1, 2024. The General Officer is a first generation army officer and the son of a Professor who taught at Gurukul Kangri University, Haridwar.

Prior to taking command, General Varshney paid homage to the brave souls at the EME War Memorial at 1 EME Centre Secunderabad. Before assuming the charge of MCEME, he was commandant of EME School at Vadodara. Gen Varshney is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and has attended the prestigious Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Higher Command course at Army War College & Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.

On assuming command of MCEME, Gen Varshney extended his greetings to all ranks of MCEME, veer naris, veterans and defence civilian employees as well as their families. He exhorted all EME Personnel to commit themselves to excellence in training and work with complete dedication to the service of the nation and the army.

The MCEME Commandant, in addition to his military qualifications, holds five Masters degrees in diverse fields including Technology, Business Administration, Defence Studies, Social Sciences & Strategic Management.

Lt General Varshney is a much solicited speaker on strategic and management related topics at Army War College, College of Defence Management, Military Institute of Technology, Naval War College, Gatishakti University, CPWD Officers Academy, Railways Staff College, ITM University and various Management Institutes across the country, a press release added.