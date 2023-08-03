Life imprisonment for two accused in FRO Srinivasa Rao’s murder case

Principal district and sessions judge sentenced two Guthikya tribals accused in the killing a forest range officer Ch Srinivasa Rao, to life imprisonment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Kothagudem: Principal district and sessions judge, Patil Vasanth here on Thursday sentenced two Guthikya tribals accused in the killing a forest range officer (FRO), Ch Srinivasa Rao, to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1000 each.

Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga were accused of hacking the FRO to death at Errabodu plantation area of Bendalapadu gram panchayat of Chandrugonda mandal in the district in November last year following an altercation with the officer.

The incident, which occurred when the FRO tried to stop the tribals from cutting down the trees in the plantation area on 15 acres of forest land, created a sensation across the State with forest officials and personnel taking to the streets seeking justice.

Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G in a statement said Madakam Tula and Podium Nanga were immediately arrested by police and produced before the court for remand. A case under Sections 302,353 and 332 read with 34 IPC was registered against the accused at Chandrugonda police station.

The SP congratulated the case investigation officer CI Vasanth Kumar, public prosecutor Posani Radhakrishna, court duty officer head constable Ravi and liaison officer Veera Babu for securing conviction for the accused in the court of law.

Also Read CM KCR hands over appointment letter to wife of slain FRO