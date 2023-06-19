CM KCR hands over appointment letter to wife of slain FRO

Srinivasa Rao, working in Chandrugondu forest range, was killed by the Gutti Koya tribals last year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao handing over a letter of appointment to Bandi Bhagya Lakshmi, wife of slain forest range officer, Challamala Srinivas Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday handed over a letter of appointment to Bandi Bhagya Lakshmi, wife of slain forest range officer, Challamala Srinivas Rao after the launch of the ninth phase of Haritha Haram.

Srinivasa Rao, working in Chandrugondu forest range, was killed by the Gutti Koya tribals last year. His wife was given employment on compassionate grounds as the Deputy Tahsildar. The State government had earlier extended an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family along with a house site of 500 square yards in Khammam district headquarters.

The Chief Minister, who facilitated the appointment by modifying existing norms, was thanked by the IFS Officers Association – Telangana Chapter, Junior Forest Officers Association, Forest Association of Field Officers, Association of State Forest Officers and the Association of Forest Officers of India.

