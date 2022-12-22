Look like a dream this festive season

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:18 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: Whether it is a family get-together or a Christmas ball you are attending, there is no reason why your fashion game shouldn’t be on point this holiday season. With Covid-19 no more being a hindrance to huge parties and celebrations, people are planning to go all out this year. Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Regina Cassandra have been setting major festive fashion goals on social media. Here are some celeb-inspired outfit ideas for this Christmas:

Vivacious in velvet

The national crush of India Rashmika Mandanna has been constantly experimenting with fashion. Recently, she dropped photos of her in a velvet halter cowl neck backless gown with botanical embroidery. From the label Gauri & Nainika, the maroon cocktail dress is priced at Rs 2,65,000. For those looking for budget-friendly options, there are many velvet gowns available on online shopping websites. Velvet is an evergreen fashion trend and requires basic accessorising and makeup.

Slay it in sequins

If you are looking for a jazzier option, then Katrina Kaif’s sequined open-back maxi dress can be your inspiration. From the brand Rasario, it is priced approximately at Rs 2,17,000. Alternatively, you can get your hands on many stylish sequined tops and dresses from other brands as well. Team up a sequined dress with hoop earrings and stilettoes to slay it at any party.

Turn heads in traditional

The ever-glamourous Pooja Hegde recently turned heads in a ruffled red sari with a pleated blouse from the label Arpita Mehta. The georgette sari is priced at Rs 60,000. Red is the perfect colour for Christmas and instantly attracts attention. Team up a red sari with gold/silver jewellery and you are all set to attend a family get-together or a sober party.

Colour block in red and pink

The red-pink colour-blocking trend is everywhere. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Pandey to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, celebrities have been acing the colour-blocking trend over the past few months. You can either colour block wearing an elegant top and flared pants like Samantha or team up a party top with a pleated skirt.

Sunshine state of mind

If you are bored of wearing colours like red, green and white for Christmas, then think out-of-the-box and opt for colours like yellow, gold or orange. Janhvi Kapoor brightened up everyone’s day in a yellow one-shoulder dress.