Lifespan Lions emerge champions of Doctors Premier Cricket league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

CHAMPIONS: Lifespan Lions team members with the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Lifespan Lions defeated Dr Neeti Mala’s Warrior Tigons to emerge champions of the Doctors Premier Cricket league (DPCL) held at the Abhiram Cricket County, Donthanpalle, Hyderabad.

Earlier, Lifespan Lions downed Apollo Gastro Avengers in the semifinals to make it to the final. Dr Ajendra of Lifespan Lions won the Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Narendra Ram Nambula, CMD of Lifespan Pvt Limited, congratulated the Lifespan team members and lauded all the participating teams in the event for their sportsmanship. He also thanked the organisers for successfully conducting the tournament.

Eight teams had taken part in the tournament. The league was held in Hyderabad. However, some matches were conducted in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati.

