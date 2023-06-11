Light and Dark, Angels and Demons: The return of Diablo

Hyderabad: Diablo IV comes eleven years after the incredibly successful Diablo III. As fans of the franchise have waited eagerly for the next offering in the loot-gathering franchise, the landscape for the genre has fundamentally changed during the time. Thus, with the launch of Diablo IV, a lot of questions required answering. For example, what role would battle passes and micro-transactions play in the new game? How would Diablo IV connect to last year’s free to play Diablo Immortal? And, most importantly, what unique experience could Diablo IV offer as a flagship game, worth over Rs 5,000 (USD 70) that Diablo Immortal couldn’t?

With its five unique player classes (Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer), Diablo IV refines the open-ended approach seen in earlier titles. Each class offers distinct skills and a different combat style, which can be further customized based on the player’s chosen gear.

When it comes to combat and gameplay, Diablo IV showcases some of the franchise’s most refined and engaging mechanics, providing players with a wealth of options to experiment with. In comparison to Diablo Immortal, the progression and leveling system in Diablo IV are slower, allowing for more strategic decision-making and the accumulation of specific abilities.

For instance, while playing as a sorcerer, I discovered that my usual preference for fire skills wasn’t optimal, leading me to invest time in creating a versatile character capable of adapting quickly to different enemies—a necessity that I never encountered in Immortal due to its auto-leveling abilities.

Furthermore, Diablo IV introduces a level of depth to gear customization beyond simple DPS numbers and rarity. The uniqueness of weapons translates into various attack manifestations, making it crucial to find a weapon that complements your playstyle and character build, even if it has a lower rating than others.

However, this level of customization also leads to a significant disparity among player classes due to their specific skills. During my time playing the game, I noticed that over eighty percent of players opted for the Necromancer class, as it allowed them to resurrect fallen enemies as allies. This resulted in a lack of variety in the game’s “live” service element, with players of other classes facing a significant challenge.

In terms of story and characters, Diablo IV excels by introducing Lilith and exploring her pivotal role as the creator of Sanctuary (the world in which the game is set). The game meticulously crafts the classic conflict between dark and light, weaving it through numerous side quests and tasks that are intricately connected to the main plot. The cut-scenes, dialogue, and sound effects are executed with great care, offering players in a truly next-generation Diablo experience.

Despite its many strengths, Diablo IV is marred by issues such as character class imbalance and an overemphasis on micro-transactions and in-game purchases. A game that is worth a try for fans of the franchise and the genre, if not, there is always Diablo Immortal.

Sneak Peek:

Title: Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Game Type: Multiplayer Action RPG service with loot gathering elements

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Price: Rs 5,599 onwards for consoles USD70 onwards for PC from Battlenet

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 8

Game Handling & Quality: 9

Value for Time: 9

Value for Money: 7

Overall: 8.25

What Stands Out:

* The story here is strong one and the classic battle between light and dark is wonderfully told. The addition of Lilith and her role in the creation of Sanctuary adds to the game’s lore significantly.

* The side-quests in this game are quite interesting as they effectively depict a world grappling with a demonic infestation. Players are tasked with performing exorcisms, boosting soldiers’ morale, showing gratitude to deities at shrines, and engaging in various other activities to support the war effort.

Fails to impress:

* There is a significant imbalance among the game’s different classes. The Necromancer class stands out as excessively powerful, whereas the Barbarian and Rogue classes come across as very limited in their abilities.

* The live service format is not a great implementation, if you were planning for marathon play sessions like with the Diablos of old, ‘live’ means you can’t pause the game. There are also too many microtransactions and paid battle passes for a flagship game. Lastly, the servers are a bit inconsistent.