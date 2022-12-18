The 2022 Wrap: Mobile and Free2PlayRevisiting year’s best mobile and free to play games

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 03:10 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Hyderabad: As we hurtle towards the end of another year, it is imperative for us to note how we spent our moments of leisure in 2022, a year in which we finally mustered the courage to step out of the confines of our homes and found moments to lower our masks. Consequently, this year also witnessed a reduction in global cumulative gaming times as our lives returned towards normalcy and non-digital acts of leisure returned.

With regards to mobile and free to play games, 2022 saw the arrival of several trends that were supposed to reshape the industry but have since vanished themselves. Games that were celebrated for attempting to spark play to earn (P2E) economies or offering NFTs and other cashable in-game rewards to players have failed to find their mark with the plummeting of the global crypto markets. Similarly, several games trying to recreate the “gacha” mechanics and the visual aesthetics of Genshin Impact have also struggled to woo players.

However, without much ado these are the games that have made their mark in 2022:

Marvel Snap: The best mobile game of the year, Snap is a must try if you haven’t already played it. A card-based game that incorporates some of the best characters from the Marvel universe, this is an experience like Gwent or Hearthstone played on a three-pronged terrain like Clash Royale. With an excellent multiplayer format and some wonderful cards to collect, you could end up playing Snap for a long time.

Deemo II: It is a brilliant music-based game that also provides a fantastic story. A game which touches on issues like Alzheimer’s and dementia, it serves many purposes as it oscillates from a wonderful world of exploration to a Zen-like music mirroring experience. If music is your thing and you like games like BeatSaber, you can’t go wrong with Deemo II. The attention to detail here is simply fantastic.

Ocean: This one helps players find peace and calm. Ocean is a game about finding and nourishing as many fish as possible as you build your own underwater paradise. Designed in a way where levels and resources matter little, this is a game where you can just leisurely watch the magic unfold and enjoy the simple soothing music.

Apex Mobile: This one was a long time coming and when it did it offered a fantastic battle royale experience. Based on the classic Apex, the mobile variant was not just an undiluted game but also provided its players with a 6v6 team death match. An extremely unpredictable kind of play where the game not just recreates the characters but also their unique skills and abilities, it is a great change for those seeking a new battle royale game to master.

Diablo Immortal: The most controversial game on this list, Immortal despite its many pay2win flaws still has a great single player campaign. There is enough to enjoy and experience for someone unwilling to spend a single penny. It is worth the time if you don’t wish to be the best in the multiplayer arenas and aren’t too bothered by trying to have the finest gear. A worthwhile single player campaign that is over forty hours long, Immortal spans a variety of environments and terrains almost like a full-fledged RPG.

This wraps 2022’s best free2play games line up and you won’t be disappointed no matter which one you pick. Next week we decide what comes out on top Forbidden West, Elden Ring, or Ragnarök. Stay tuned for a blockbuster finale!