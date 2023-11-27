| Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely In Parts Of Telangana In Next Few Days

Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Telangana in next few days

It is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow, November 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:13 AM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast, predicting light to moderate rainfall across the state for the next few days. It is attributed to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a severe cyclone by tomorrow, November 28.

Rainfall Forecast on November 27

Light to Moderate Rains are expected over Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Rainfall Forecast on November 28 and 29

Light to Moderate Rains expected over Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Sangareddy Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool and Nalgonda, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal districts.