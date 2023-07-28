Bandi blames State for flood deaths, damage

Sanjay said the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains, but the State government did not take any precautionary measures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Hyderabad: Former State BJP president Bandi Sanjay has held the State government responsible for the loss of life and properties in the State due to the incessant rains and floods.

In a statement on Friday, Sanjay said the Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains, but the State government did not take any precautionary measures to safeguard lives of people, he alleged. He demanded the government to announce an ex gratia of Rs.20 lakh for the kin of the people who lost lives in rain-related incidents.