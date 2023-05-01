Telangana rains: Jagadish Reddy asks officials to take up repairs on war footing

Minister Jagadish Reddy also asked the officials to assess the damages caused to power transmission lines and electric poles due to rain and hail storms in the last few days in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Meteorological Department forecasting widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of the State for a few more days, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday asked power officials to take measures to check damages to power lines and transmission.

The Energy Minister on Monday held a review meeting with senior officials of the department and power utilities in his chamber and directed them to alert the field staff to be prepared to take up repair and maintenance works on a war footing. He also asked the officials to assess the damages caused to power transmission lines and electric poles due to rain and hail storms in the last few days in the State. He also asked them to take up repair works at the earliest.

The Minister also asked officials to take steps to restore power supply in areas where the power transmission lines got disconnected due to the heavy winds that have been accompanying the rains.

Special Chief Secretary(Energy) Sunil Sharma, Transco & Genco Chairman and Managing Director Prabhakar Rao and TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy were present.

