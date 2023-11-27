Telangana Assembly Elections: 1.68 lakh postal ballots issued

During a press conference at BRK Bhavan, CEO stated that the electronic voting machines, cleared by officials and political party representatives, would will be dispatched to polling stations on November 29.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 AM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued 1.68 lakh postal ballots to facilitation centres, up from 1,00,135 in 2018. This year, 96,526 employees will be using the postal ballot.

Raj said 2.5 lakh personnel had been deployed on election duties and would be dispatched to various locations on November 28.

He said the first ‘Vote from Home’ facility had concluded, with 26,000 voters, of them 15,000 senior citizens, 9,374 persons with disabilities, and 1,407 essential service staff.

The Election Commission identified 1,200 critical polling stations, implementing preventive measures. As the election campaign concludes by 5 pm on November 28, the CEO mentioned that the police and District Election Officers (DEOs) have taken steps to deploy forces.

Over 65,000 police forces are set to deploy, supplemented by additional Central forces for election duties. Home guards from neighboring states will also contribute to the efforts.