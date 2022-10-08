Light to moderate rains in Hyderabad for next two days; yellow alert issued

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: Like every other day this week, heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Saturday evening too.

Though the weather conditions remained cloudy since morning, a bright afternoon led many to hope that today would be an exception from the rains. But by the evening, the hope turned to dismay with rains starting to lash several parts of the city and suburbs.

Light to moderate showers are expected in the city for the coming two days. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued on both Sunday and Monday, indicating thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense spells at times.

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed the city including areas like Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Attapur, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Lingampally, Moosapet, and Shaikpet among others.

According to data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) Jubilee Hills received the highest rainfall at 46.3 mm, followed by Madhapur at 43.3 mm. The city has recorded a maximum temperature at 31.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature at 22 degree C.

Meanwhile, a few districts also received moderate showers on Saturday. As per the data from TSDPS, other than Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, the highest rainfall has been recorded at Koratpally in Nizamabad, at 34.8mm, followed by Khanpur in Khammam at 32.3 mm.

As per IMD-H, a yellow alert has been issued to the entire State for the next four days, indicating light to moderate rainfall.

State wise rainfall (in mm)

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad – 46.3

Madhapur, Ranga Reddy – 43.3

Koratpally, Nizamabad – 34.4

Khanpur PS, Khammam – 32.3

Mella Cheruvu, Suryapet – 31.3

GHMC rainfall (in mm)

Jubilee hills – 46.3

Madhapur – 43.3

Kukatpally – 32.8

Attapur – 32.9

Hafeezpet – 31.8