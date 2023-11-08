Lindström continues South India investment, opens new Cleanroom Facility in Hyderabad

This opening is also significant as Lindström is expected to double its workwear capacity in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:29 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Hyderabad: Lindström India, a 100% subsidiary of the Finnish Lindström Oy, a global textile rental company providing workwear and cleanroom workwear services has opened its 2nd cutting-edge cleanroom facility and relocation of a larger, modern, state of the art, workwear facility in Hyderabad.

This opening is also significant as Lindström is expected to double its workwear capacity in Telangana. This is reminiscent of the company’s high growth in India which has further bolstered its investments for expanding its operation.

Spanning over 3 acres the facility aims to meet the increasing demand in the region for Lindström’s services in critical industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, healthcare, electronics, and automobiles.

Cleanroom facilities are specialized environments designed to maintain a meticulously controlled level of cleanliness, essential for industries like healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. These facilities play a pivotal role in ensuring product quality, research integrity, and safety.

With the inauguration of this facility, Lindstrom now oversees 11 workwear and 2 cleanroom business units throughout India, boasting 2.3 million garments pieces in circulation in India. Globally, it is close to 13 million garments, all service lines together: 21 million pcs of textiles.

Juha Laurio, President & CEO, Lindström Group, said, “Hyderabad was a natural choice, given its strategic importance and the surging demand for our services in the region.”

Ambassador, Mr. Kimmo Lahdevirta, Embassy of Finland said “This latest state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad is equipped with the latest advancements in cleanroom technology, ensuring the integrity of processes within, particularly in industries like healthcare and pharmaceuticals.”

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce and Information said the presence of this facility will become a crucial enabler for various industries.

Globally, aside from India, Lindström has cleanroom facilities in China, Finland and Turkey. Lindström had earlier launched its cleanroom facility in Pune in 2018. The company employs more than 900 skilled professionals in India.