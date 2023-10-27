Reports claim Vladimir Putin’s death at residence; Russia denies

12:49 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Russia has strongly denied the reports which claim Russian President Vladimir Putin is dead. The same Telegram channel “General SVR” which announced the passing of the 71-year-old leader and reported an ongoing coup in Moscow issued an alert stating the Putin has passed away.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, dismissed the report as an “absurd information canard” in a statement to state media RIA Novosti. Earlier this week, he vehemently refuted claims of Putin experiencing a heart attack over the weekend and debunked reports of the president using a doppelgänger.