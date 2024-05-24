Lineman dies of electrocution in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 07:35 PM

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a young lineman, working on a live electric line at Mallikarjuna Pally village in Munipally mandal on Friday, was electrocuted when he came in touch with live electric wires.

He was Balaraju (24), a resident of Kinda Bazar of Sangareddy town. Sadly, Balaraju had joined as a lineman just a few months ago in October 2023.

Balaraju was restoring the power on the line when he was electrocuted. Balaraju is survived by his parents and sister. Munipally Police have registered a case.