Link roads ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

(Photo:Surya Sridhar)

Hyderabad: Link roads developed in the city have been yielding positive results with the traffic getting distributed more effectively over the road network in Hyderabad and decreasing the load on the arterial roads/ main roads. Quickly adopted

In a short span of time, these road links have found favour with the motorists as they are shortest alternative routes. While all the link roads have been developed by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) formulated by Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao to improve the transport network and alleviate the growing traffic congestion issues, one road in the IT corridor has been developed by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

Among others, the 0.5 km link road from T- Hub to Raidurgam developed by TSIIC, the 0.95 km link road from the Bombay old highway to Khajaguda via Chitrapuri Colony and the 1 km link road from Khajaguda Lake to ORR parallel to Urdu University compound wall, are some examples of link roads that have decreased the load on the nearby main roads.

For instance, with commuters using the newly developed link road from T- Hub to Raidurgam, the traffic on the Bio-diversity road, Bio-diversity Junction and IKEA rotary has reduced considerably.

Similarly, due to the JV Hills park to Masjid Banda link road that traverses through Prabhupadha Layout, the congestion of the main road parallel to it, heading towards GHMC Serilingampally zonal office, has come down.

Motorists said the link roads have ensured better commute besides cutting down on the commute time. “Due to the new link road from T-Hub to Raidurgam, the commute distance and time has reduced by half. The primary benefit of this road includes a smooth and hassle-free commute,” said Rapuri Santosh an IT employee.

With the existing link roads yielding results, the Telangana government proposed Missing Links Projects (Phase-III) and under it, 104 link roads with an estimated cost of Rs 2,410 crore will be developed.

Besides improving mobility on Hyderabad roads and reducing commuting distance, the link roads have also enhanced the growth of commercial establishments.