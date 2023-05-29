Liquor sales in Andhra Pradesh see drastic decline

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:15 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The liquor sale in Andhra Pradesh has dropped drastically over the past few months. According to the Chief Minister’s core dashboard reports, the sale of liquor as has declined 55 percent in May. The Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation Limited ( APBCL) reports that beer shortages may have caused a little drop in sales but other forms of alcohol are being sold at around the same rate as last year.

The dashboard indicates that as compared to the same month in 2022, sales decreased by 13% in January 2023. With a fall in sales of almost 55% in May, the difference between current-year sales and the equivalent time of the prior year has continued to grow.

In May, sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML), which also includes Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), fell by a startling 65%. Even beer sales have decreased by 17 percent.