Liquor Prohibition in Andhra Pradesh before 2024 polls?

Vizianagaram: The YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh is contemplating on introducing prohibition in the state before the 2024 elections.

According to Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, the present financial situation of the state, however, is not satisfactory in the aftermath of COVID for two full years and the decision on prohibition would be taken after considering all aspects, he said on Sunday. “Once the decision is taken, all liquor shops would be closed be they in hundreds or in tens,” he stated.