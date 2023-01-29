Live-in partners found dead in Hyderabad

By IANS Published Date - 02:00 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A couple, who were living together, have been found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Hyderabad.

The bodies of Sadula Mahender (21) and Saraswati (30) were found in their house at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kurmalguda under the limits of Adibatla police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The body of Saraswati was lying on the ground while Mahender was found hanging.

According to police, Saraswati, a widow, had been living with Mahender for about three years. Their families said they committed suicide.

A resident of Lenin Nagar in Balapur mandal on the city outskirts, Saraswati lost her husband in a road accident about 13 years ago. They had four children. She was working as a labourer and had enrolled all the children in a hostel.

Saraswati developed a friendship with Mahender and they started living together. The woman’s mother and brother were against her relations with him, but she told them that she married Mahender.

Saraswati had gone to her parents’ house after a quarrel with Mahender recently. She came back to live with Mahender a week ago.

The reason for the suicide is not known. Police said they have registered a case and were investigating.