Khammam: Woman, daughter found dead in Munneru stream

A woman and her 18 months old daughter were found dead in Munneru stream here on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

A woman and her 18 months old daughter were found dead in Munneru stream here on Monday

Khammam: A woman and her 18 months old daughter were found dead in Munneru stream here on Monday.

The deceased woman, Uma Rani (23) of Painampally village of Nelakondapalli mandal in the district was said to have jumped into the stream, along with her daughter Yeshasvini Vaignya, at Kalvoddu area on Sunday late evening to end their lives.

Also Read Khammam: Ten students of SBIT get jobs at top MNC

A missing case was booked at Nelakondapalli police station after the woman and child went missing on Sunday. Family disputes were said to be the reason behind the extreme step of the woman.